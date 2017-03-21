Hot to trot! It was hard to believe Peta Murgatroyd gave birth less than three months ago when she cha-cha’d across the Dancing with the Stars stage on Monday, March 20.
The pro dancer, 30, looked stunning alongside her partner Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, but after rocking the dance floor she told Us Weekly she’s still needs more time to get back in shape.
“I feel like my body's getting stronger and more flexible every day,” said Murgatroyd, who welcomed her son Shai with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, on January 4. “I think it's going to take me another month or so probably to get fully back into Peta mode.”
The Aussie beauty has been working hard to regain her figure, and was back in the gym just two weeks after giving birth.
Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks 😉) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+ 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork
She’s been dancing, running and weight training to shed the weight, but told Us backstage: “I still feel like I'm carrying a little extra weight, and it's coming off slow but steady.”
In February she voiced her main concern about returning to DWTS, and revealed to Us that it was body based.
“I’m not looking forward to having huge boobs on the show,” the breastfeeding star admitted. “I’ve never had massive knockers before, and I don’t really know how we’ll tie them down! I actually contacted the costume designer and said, ‘We need to have a meeting about this!’”
Check out Peta and Nick’s performance in the video above.
Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!
Add a Comment