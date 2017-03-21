Hot to trot! It was hard to believe Peta Murgatroyd gave birth less than three months ago when she cha-cha’d across the Dancing with the Stars stage on Monday, March 20.

The pro dancer, 30, looked stunning alongside her partner Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, but after rocking the dance floor she told Us Weekly she’s still needs more time to get back in shape.

“I feel like my body's getting stronger and more flexible every day,” said Murgatroyd, who welcomed her son Shai with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, on January 4. “I think it's going to take me another month or so probably to get fully back into Peta mode.”

Credit: ABC

The Aussie beauty has been working hard to regain her figure, and was back in the gym just two weeks after giving birth.

She’s been dancing, running and weight training to shed the weight, but told Us backstage: “I still feel like I'm carrying a little extra weight, and it's coming off slow but steady.”

In February she voiced her main concern about returning to DWTS, and revealed to Us that it was body based.



“I’m not looking forward to having huge boobs on the show,” the breastfeeding star admitted. “I’ve never had massive knockers before, and I don’t really know how we’ll tie them down! I actually contacted the costume designer and said, ‘We need to have a meeting about this!’”

Check out Peta and Nick’s performance in the video above.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!