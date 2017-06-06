Rihanna Claps Back at Fat-Shamers With Gucci Mane Meme

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Rihanna clapped back at fat-shamers with a Gucci Mane meme on Instagram on Monday, June 5.

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,” the meme read along two side-by-side pics of the rapper looking heavy and then thinner.

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

RiRi’s post comes after Barstool Sports published an article with the headline: “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?”

In the post, author Chris Sprags wrote that Rihanna’s been “enjoying … room service bit too long” and that she’s going to inspire women to "look like the humans in Wall-E.”

In a statement posted to the website, Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy explained that he’s since suspended Sprags and removed the post, but only because he thought it wasn’t funny enough.

“To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I’ll tell you this. It wasn’t that funny either and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it and use it as an example of ‘there goes Barstool being Barstool again,’” Portnoy wrote. “There are just certain topics that you better nail if you’re gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us. So if you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as f--k and you better make it bullet proof.”

The site isn’t the first to post about Rihanna’s weight gain. Last month, BuzzFeed also compiled tweets about Rihanna looking “thick.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!