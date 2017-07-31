Rihanna Responds to Body Shamer Who Called Her 'Too Fat'

Not today! Rihanna had the perfect response to a body shamer who criticized her recent weight gain.

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, was spotted buying a bunch of snacks during a recent stop to the convenience store. "They ain't got no Ruffles," she told her friends, as seen in a video reposted on a fan's Instagram account.

"You just walked in the store and in two minutes you already got four snacks!" a female friend behind the camera said as Rihanna walked around with a handful of treats, including Cheetos, Pringles and Apple Jacks cereal.

"You're judging her. Stop judging her!" the Barbados native's best friend Melissa Forde interjected.

After several trolls wrote hateful comments about Rihanna's weight in the video, she simply laughed it off. "Somebody called me too fat?" she responded, adding three crying laughing emojis.

This isn't the first time that the eight-time Grammy winner has clapped back at body shamers in recent months. After Barstool Sports published a since-deleted article with the headline "Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?" in June, she took to Instagram to silence the haters.



Rihanna posted a meme that read, "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane," alongside side-by-side photos of the rapper's fluctuating weight. She captioned the post with a crying face emoji.

