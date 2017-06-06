Work, work, work! Rihanna showed off her nipple piercing in a revealing top while filming a new music video in Malibu on Monday, June 5.



The "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, was photographed dancing in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood in a sheer, off-the-shoulder, pink crop top, which she paired with green, high-waisted pants. She completed the look with a silk headscarf, round sunglasses and oversize hoop earrings.

Rihanna was filming the video for her as-yet-untitled collaboration with DJ Khaled, which will be featured on his upcoming album, Grateful. R&B singer Bryson Tiller was also seen on set on Monday night, though it is unclear if he is featured on the track as well.

Later in the evening, the Barbados native changed into a yellow, off-the-shoulder dress to film additional scenes for the Caribbean-themed video.

Rihanna's outing came just hours after she took to Instagram to clap back at people criticizing her for gaining weight. She shared a meme that showed side-by-side pictures of rapper Gucci Mane's fuller figure next to his newly buff body. "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane," the meme read. Rihanna captioned the post with a crying face emoji.



