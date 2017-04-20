Ryan Lochte’s pregnant fiancee, Kayla Rae Reid, has one small body-after-baby request – no stretch marks!

Snapchat

The Olympic swimmer’s gorgeous gal, 25, showed fans Wednesday, April 19, on Snapchat just how she is trying to pull that off.

“I literally apply so much of this stuff and then I let it soak in my skin,” Reid said in the vid, lathering her bare bump with Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter while standing in a bathroom in her skivvies.

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

The text over the video read, “Praying for no stretch marks” complete with a prayer emoji.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly back in January, the handsome athlete, 32, shared his thoughts on diaper duty. “You know, the funny thing is I’m excited because I have a lot of nieces and nephews. I’ve wanted for six years now to become a dad,” Lochte told Us. "So I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll change the diapers.’ I’m excited to do that.”

Lochte also revealed that the couple would be moving closer to the beach once their baby boy — due in June — arrives. “When the baby’s born, we want to locate outside of L.A. to the beach. We both love Orange County. We really love Santa Monica, Venice … so somewhere on the coast," he said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!