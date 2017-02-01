She’s one hot mama! Chrissy Teigen is back for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for the first time since giving birth to baby Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend, in April of last year.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” the 31-year-old said in a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”



In the clip, the model smolders while posing on the beach and by some rocks in barely-there swimwear. Day reveals that the Cravings cookbook author came into the shoot saying that she would only wear one-pieces, but by the end of the day, she was wearing practically nothing. She’s even seen going topless and pulling down her bikini bottoms for some of the pics.



Teigen admits she had some reservations about her post-baby comeback. “It took James [Macari] shooting it and for me to see the photos to know that it was going to be OK,” she said. “MJ’s right, and I don't want to say this to her, but the tinier the suit, the tinier and hotter you look. As a mother it’s nice to be able to be back in your element and it’s important to my well-being that I come out and I’m able to do this and do something I’m proud of.”



The only downside of the provocative pics: “I forgot how stupidly painful it is to just pop your ass all day,” Teigen joked.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost has appeared in SI Swimsuit every year since 2010. In 2014, she graced the 50th anniversary cover along with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



