Another gold! Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman show off their impressive bodies in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Biles, who helped lead Team USA, aka the Final Five, to win a record nine medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio this past August — made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut posing in both a white hot bikini and one-piece. The 19-year-old also showed off her flexibility during the shot, gracefully posing between two walls and bending over a pool of water.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Raisman also defied gravity during her shoot, hanging off the side of a ladder in a sexy strappy black two-piece.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The 22-year-old sports star took to social media on Wednesday, February 15, to join in on the magazine’s partnership with @WomenIRL to promote body acceptance. As previously reported, the 2017 Swimsuit Issue sets out to celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes.



James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“THERE IS NO PERFECT BODY TYPE IT IS 2017. Let's all take this opportunity to support one another and teach the younger generation to grow up feeling strong, powerful, beautiful, loving, caring, confident to believe that they can be ANYTHING they set their minds too,” the gymnast wrote alongside her Instagram video. “All women are beautiful and we all deserve (men & women) to grow up to believe that we can do anything we dream of. Let's keep that same mindset we had as a little kid. There was no dream that was too big, right?”

As previously reported, model Kate Upton landed the cover of this year’s issue, which also features SI vet Christie Brinkley at the age of 63 and Hunter McGrady, who has been crowned SI’s curviest model yet. Tennis champ Serena Williams also stuns in the issue — and dons a thong for the first time ever!



