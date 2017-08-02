Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Sofia Vergara is baring all. The actress posed completely nude on the cover of Women’s Health magazine, and she’s never looked better.



The Modern Family star told the magazine that she’s proud of her figure at 45. “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body,” she said of the photo shoot. "It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine.”

Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Vergara insists that she wants to look her age. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true,” she said. "Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ then I’m like, ’S--t! What do I do with these?’”

Before stripping down for the shoot, Vergara looked at other nude photos to figure out how to strategically cover up her famous curves. "They're all of tall models holding their boobs with one arm. But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms — I'm a 32-triple-D!” she said. "My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can't even cover the nipple!”

Nudity was a bit out of her comfort zone, though. She revealed that she’s always impeccably dressed — even at home — and it’s one of the qualities that her husband, Joe Manganiello, loves about her so much. “One of the first things Joe told me when we started dating was, ‘I like how you’re always very well put together,” she recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve had girlfriends that are all day long prancing the house in sweats, no makeup…’ I’m not saying that’s bad; it’s great. For good or worse, it’s the way I grew up: Accept yourself but also be better than yourself."

Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Vergara said that she stays in shape by working out three or four times per week with a trainer at her home gym and using the Pilates Megaformer. “It’s like torture for me,” she joked. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

The Hot Pursuit actress added that her fitness goals don’t involve getting six-pack abs. “It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” she said. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!