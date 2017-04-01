Could it be? Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram on Friday, March 31, to joke that he's going through a midlife crisis. The Flip or Flop star's post came a day after he showed off his newly ripped body in a shirtless gym photo shoot.

"OH NO!!! New #clothing.. New #hairstyle.... #No more sandals!! Half #naked pics!!! Is this a mid life crisis??" El Moussa, 35, captioned a black-and-white picture of his new haircut. "My sister hooked up the new #hollyweird hair style @l33hairartistry... looking pretty fly for an #old guy!!"

A day earlier, the HGTV star (who is in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina El Moussa) revealed his revenge bod in a series of sexy pictures. "I shot this and was too embarrassed to share so I didn't," he captioned one of the images on Instagram. "I know my journey has inspired many people so I made the difficult decision to post.. this is after battling 2 cancers and a debilitating back injury."

"My doctor said 'You would probably never be able to life weights again'... that motivated me to prove him wrong and get into the best shape of my life!!!" Tarek continued. "Thank you to my trainer @quintin_tucker for all the hard work and motivation and @pyejirsa for the amazing photos. Remember....it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog."

A week before Tarek's photos were released, Christina, 33, showed off her figure in a purple bikini on Instagram.

