What diet? Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill showcased her fantastic figure on Instagram on Sunday, January 15, when she shared snaps from her Mexican vacation.

The 20-year-old beauty recently revealed she eats 3,000 calories a day before strutting her stuff on the catwalk, and it looks like her heathy appetite is doing wonders for her body.



Hill spoke out about her diet to The Times, in a bid to put to rest rumors that models starve themselves.



“I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show,” the 5ft 9 stunner said. “There’s no way you look like that and don’t eat. You would die.”

She compared the lingerie models to “athletes” and said: “We’re like Olympians. We’re strong.”

Hill, who was discovered when she was 14-years-old, has been sharing photos from her getaway, at the Los Cabo One & Only Palmilla resort, with her almost 7 million Instagram followers.



As well as posing in a bikini, she also posted a shot of her playing golf in a mini skirt and flashing her abs while wearing a crop top too.

Hill recently arm wrestled fellow VS model Jasmine Tookes, for the Us Weekly challenge, but ended up losing to her 25-year-old competitor.



Check out the video of the Angels facing off above.



