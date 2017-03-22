All that yoga is seriously paying off! Teresa Giudice showed off her hot bikini body on Instagram while filming Real Housewives of New Jersey in Boca Raton, Florida.



In the pic, the 44-year-old reality star flaunted her toned abs in a teal bikini with a bejeweled body chain while standing on a balcony overlooking the water. “Loving the Sun #yoga #vitamind #namaste,” she captioned the Wednesday, March 22, pic.



Happy Birthday to my beautiful sisterinlaw @melissagorga love you 😘 my dress from @castlecouture A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

The Turning the Tables author traveled to the Sunshine State with her RHONJ costars, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Giudice’s sister-in-law also showed off her bikini body on the trip. In one photo from Tuesday, March 21, Gorga posed on her balcony in a white swimsuit with the words “Coconuts” across the top, writing, “ready to gooooo #blueskies #aquawater #coconuts #favsuit."

Later the same day, Gorga, who was celebrating her 38th birthday on Tuesday, shared another video in a different white bikini. “Love you guys! I’m in the sun enjoying my bday. Thank you for all your amazing wishes #famiglia,” she wrote.

Giudice has previously opened up about getting in amazing shape during her 11-month prison stint for fraud charges. Since her December 2015 release, she’s continued to practice yoga and even completed her teaching certification in January. “I’ve been working on a lot of unique poses that really make my mind and body feel great,” she told Us Weekly in October. “That’s what it’s all about.”



She has also told Us that she tries to eat clean to maintain her toned figure but still allows herself to splurge once a week. “When I was younger, I never watched what I ate and I never had to. You are what you eat, and as you get older, you do have to watch,” she said. “I am Italian. I do eat my pasta once a week, every Sunday.”

