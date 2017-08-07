Tess Holliday was not moved by a man’s viral Instagram post about loving his “curvy” wife.

On Saturday, August 5, the 32-year-old plus-size model shared a tweet on Instagram which read, “Guy likes curvy woman* 16,667 favs, national news. Curvy woman likes herself* 13 favs, 48 people in your mentions talking about diabetes.” She captioned the photo, “This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum.”

💯💯💯💯This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum. Also I'm not here for someone who says transphobic things. 🚫🏆🙅🏻 #effyourbeautystandards #transwomenarewomen A post shared by Plus Model💕Wife💕Mom💕Feminist🐝 (@tessholliday) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Robbie Tripp penned an ode to his wife Sarah’s body on July 30 and it quickly racked up more than 31,319 likes. Alongside an image of himself and Sarah embracing on the beach, Tripp wrote: “For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll etc.”

In the post, the San Francisco-based author, 26, noted that as a teenager he was teased by his friends for being attracted to women the “average bro” might label chubby or fat. “Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart,” Tripp continued. “There’s nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy ad confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room.”

Tripp’s open letter was initially met with praise. The Huffington Post wrote an article titled, "Husband’s Love Note to his ‘Curvy’ Wife Should be Required Reading,’’ while Today gushed that his tribute had everyone “swooning.” But then Tripp’s message quickly attracted backlash.



“Crying at the beauty of this guy not hating his fat wife,” snipped one person on Twitter. Wrote another: “I would dump a guy so quickly for patting himself on the back for having the audacity to date me.”

But Tripp doesn’t seem to be fazed by the criticism. “This is what I’m currently doing while sad and sarcastic people are getting angry with their keyboard,” he tweeted on August 5 alongside a photo of himself relaxing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. “Hope everyone is having a great day!”

