Tess Holliday is boycotting Uber after she claims she was body-shamed by a male driver. In an Instagram video posted to her account on Tuesday, April 18, Holliday said that a "fat" driver said she looked unhealthy.



"Hey @uber I don't pay more to use your 'black car' service to be told that there's no way I could possibly be healthy because I'm fat & then questioning it," she wrote in the caption alongside a video of the man driving. "No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I'm fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever. Also after I told him I was healthy he turned the radio off & changed the subject. #putmymoneywheremymouthis #uberdriver #uber."

David Livingston/Getty Images

In the video, which she seemingly first took on Snapchat and then shared on Instagram, she wrote: “My driver who is fat is questioning if I’m healthy.”

She later edited her Instagram caption to explain that she wasn’t fat-shaming her driver. “Saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor & not to insult him,” she added on Instagram. “Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily & why this behavior is unacceptable from anyone.”

This isn’t the first time that the famous model has faced criticism for her weight. While pregnant in April 2016, she slammed body-shamers online, writing alongside a mirror selfie of her baby bump that she’s had to come to terms with haters.

“As I enter my 8th month, my body overall looks the same other than my belly & I'm okay with that,” she wrote at the time. “What I've had to learn to be okay with (WHICH IS NOT COOL) is the fact that people still think it's okay to comment on my body.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!