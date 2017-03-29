Simple as that. Jennifer Hudson revealed in a new interview how she has maintained her 80-pound weight loss over the years. See what she had to say in the video above!

The Voice UK coach, 35, stopped by British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday, March 29, where she opened up about her secret to staying slim. “Well, I don’t really have time to do much [exercise],” she said. “I just watch what I eat. I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating and I just try to place those meals throughout the day.”

Hudson added: “If it’s early in the morning, OK, I would still be asleep, so I’m not gonna eat right now. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

It’s been seven years since the American Idol alum started her weight-loss journey as a brand ambassador for Weight Watchers. In a November 2012 interview with Redbook, she revealed that she had lost a total of 80 pounds and had gone from a size 16 to a size 6. At the time, Hudson told the magazine that she was finally at peace with her body.

"I'm at the weight I want to be," the Oscar winner — who shares son David Daniel, 7, with longtime love David Daniel Otunga — told the publication. "But I hear all the time, 'Don't lose any more weight, you need to stop.' People are under the impression that I'm still losing but I'm not."

In March 2014, Hudson ended her four-year partnership with Weight Watchers on mutual terms. "Jennifer's healthy lifestyle and successful weight loss has inspired so many — from her friends and family to our members and staff, as well as people around the world — and we know that inspiration lives on,” a rep for the company told Us Weekly at the time. “We will continue to support Jennifer in maintaining her healthy lifestyle and wish her the very best in her personal and professional life."

