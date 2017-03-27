Randall is ripped! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown showed off his killer abs in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 26 — and he's getting plenty of attention.

The American Crime Story actor, 40, got into shape for his upcoming sci-fi film The Predator. He snapped a shirtless selfie of himself and gave a shout-out to his costar Trevante Rhodes.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"So, I've been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise...that brother reminds me everyday that I'm 40 years old!" he wrote. "Even still...thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!"

As to be expected, fans couldn't get enough of Brown's pic. "Good LAWDAMERCY," one person shared in the comments section. A second added: "Damn."

It was announced in February that Brown was joining the Shane Black-directed reboot. The 1987 original starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo and Bill Duke.

Brown's This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia has also gotten attention for his, um, assets. In the NBC drama's pilot, he bared his butt in a scene with Mandy Moore.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!