New year, new lunch! Busy lives make it all too easy to fall into a rut when it comes to preparing healthy midday meals. Actress Kate Hudson has been known to solve that dilemma by ordering from Sweetfin Poké, a Los Angeles–based chain that specializes in the popular Hawaiian marinated salads: poké (the restaurant’s namesake).

Traditionally, the dish features marinated cubes of fresh raw seafood as the main ingredient — ahi tuna, salmon and octopus are common — but this version puts vegetables center stage. Crisp raw cucumber and carrots balance out sweet potato and creamy avocado, while fresh lime juice, bits of spicy serranos and chopped scallions add zing to each bite.

Make a big batch that you can eat throughout the week; playing around with the toppings will keep it interesting.

Sweetfin Poké’s Vegetable Poké Signature Bowl

Serves 2





Ponzu-Lime Sauce:



1/3 cup ponzu

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp lime juice

1/4 cup mirin

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 1/2 tsp sugar





Bowl:

1/2 cup steamed sweet potato

1/2 cup avocado

1/2 cup raw cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup raw carrot, shredded

1/2 cup steamed, shelled edamame

1/2 serrano, minced

Rice, kale or kelp noodles, for serving

1 tbsp mixed, toasted sesame seeds

1 tbsp chopped scallions

Pickled ginger, togarashi spice (optional)





1. In a small bowl, whisk the ponzu, soy sauce, lime juice, mirin, rice vinegar and sugar.

2. Dice the sweet potato and avocado. In a bowl, toss them with the cucumber, carrot, edamame and serrano. Add the sauce and toss.

3. Spoon the vegetable mixture over steamed rice or chopped kale. Sprinkle on sesame seeds and scallions; add toppings as desired.





