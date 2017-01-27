Thanks for the love... pic.twitter.com/vpjfynVsdK — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) January 26, 2017

Coming in hot! Vin Diesel joined Twitter and treated his followers to a sexy shirtless beach photo for his first post.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star, 49, shared a photo of himself in character as the extreme sports athlete — complete with tons of tattoos — on a beach with a rainbow and mountains in the background. In the pic, Diesel holds up his arms in triumph and shows off his insanely chiseled six-pack abs.



“Thanks for the love…” he captioned the Wednesday, January 25, post. The actor, who is one of the top five most followed people on Facebook, with more than 100 million likes, has already amassed several thousand followers on his verified account.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Diesel also took to Instagram to direct his fans over to his new Twitter. “Better late than never haha. I am new to twitter but I hope this will clear up some of the confusion regarding fake accounts,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with bulging biceps and a tank top reading “Global Domination.”



The Fate of the Furious actor got into amazing shape last year after an unflattering shirtless photo was taken of him on a Miami balcony in late 2015. “It’s like, dad bod goes viral. Like really?” Diesel told Complex magazine at the time. “I get it, you know? I mean, a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a few months, and b) I really am a dad. … It’s OK, because I’ve had the best body in New York City for decades.”



