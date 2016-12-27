Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today 🇧🇷👊🏼 😅Obrigada @tech8mma por minhas novas luvas do Brasil!!!! Eu precisava de motivação hoje #ordemeprogresso A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Beauty, brains and some serious boxing skills! Gisele Bundchen proved she has it all when she posted a video of her latest workout to Instagram on Monday, December 26.

The Brazilian model, 36, burned off her Christmas calories with a knockout fitness fix that Muhammed Ali would have been be proud of.

“Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves!” she captioned the video in which she’s wearing a pair of green and yellow boxing gloves, that honor her country’s flag. “I needed the motivation today.”



Bundchen showed off her lean physique in an all black outfit as she ducked, punched and weaved with Japanese MMA fighter Tateki Matsuda.



Although she got straight back in the gym the day after Christmas day, it’s doubtful Bundchen overindulged over the holidays.



Her Boston-based chef, Allen Campbell, told Boston.com that Bundchen and her hubby, Tom Brady, 39, avoid white sugar, white flour, coffee, caffeine, dairy and even inflammatory nightshade vegetables like tomatoes and peppers.

When they go on vacation with their two kids, Benjamin, seven and Vivian, four, they don’t let their extremely healthy eating habits slip either.

The family’s personal chef, Joanne Gerrard Young who has cooked for the pair for the last five years at their holiday home in Costa Rica, revealed what they really eat in an interview with Well + Good.



“They don’t always do raw, but since it’s so easy to do in Costa Rica, we do a 80/20 raw diet, with big colorful salads and lots of fresh veggies,” said Young earlier this year. “This plan is a mostly plant-based diet that means they eat raw foods 80 percent of the time and allow themselves to eat non-raw foods 20 percent of the time."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



