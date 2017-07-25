❤️It's a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth...... #LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Whoa! Yolanda Hadid showed off her amazing figure in a thong before she went for sunrise swim in Germany on Tuesday, July 25.

“It's a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth...... #LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul,” the former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills captioned the sexy shot on her Instagram.

Michael Larsen/Bravo

The 53-year-old enjoys biking and follows an organic and anti-inflammatory diet, which is clearly paying off. The Believe Me author has been candid about her struggles with Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2012. In June 2016, Yolanda announced her decision to leave RHOBH after four seasons to focus on her health.



The model and mother of three, including models Gigi and Bella Hadid, first underwent surgery for the autoimmune disease last August and recently had cavitation surgery to help her “get back to complete and vibrant health.”

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself recovering from surgery. “I Removed all my Mercury amalgams and metal based crowns and changed bad root canals to zirconia implants, I slowly over the years detoxed with ion foot baths and cilantro oil drops orally,” she wrote via Instagram on July 22. “Although my wisdom tooth extraction 7 years ago seemed a relatively minor procedure from the viewpoint of conventional dentistry, In biological dentistry they view jaw cavitation as a major interference field , a common complication particularly for patients who are already immuno-suppressed with high levels of inflammation like chronic Lyme patients. these cavitations creates a perfect space for infection to hide and therefor a continuous attack on the immune system.”



