Baby on board! Behati Prinsloo flaunted her bare baby bump while spending time at the Beverly Hills farmers market on Sunday, October 1.

The South African model, 28, cozied up in army green sweatpants and a loose-fitting white T-shirt while shopping by herself. Pinsloo also sported black shades and a simple crossbody bag as she strolled through the outdoor market.

As previously reported, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine. The Nambia native announced the news via Instagram in September. “Round 2,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini, flaunting her growing baby bump.

Prinsloo and Levine, 38, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty, in September 2016. The Maroon 5 frontman gushed about his family of three during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. “I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said at the event. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

Scroll through the photos below of Prinsloo baring her baby bump!