TOP 5

STORIES

Transformation Pics

Christian Bale Reveals How He Gained Weight to Play Dick Cheney: Then and Now Pics

By Cristina Gibson
5
Barry King/Getty Images; Sonia Recchia/WireImage.com

Christian Bale is showing off a significant weight gain as he prepares to play Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic Backseat — find out how he did it and see the transformation pics!