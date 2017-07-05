Christina El Moussa Works Bikini Body on 4th of July With New Boyfriend

SNEAK PEEK
‘Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Juliette Confronts Avery About...
TOP 5
STORIES
SNEAK PEEK
‘Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Juliette Confronts Avery About...
Breaking
Lauren Conrad Welcomes First Child!
Entertainment
‘Game of Throne’s Kristian Nairn Resurrects Hodor For...
Love Lives
Christina El Moussa Works Bikini Body on 4th of July...
Kardashians
Is Blac Chyna Taunting Rob K. With This Snap?
Love Lives
Christina El Moussa showed off her bikini body while celebrating the 4th of July with her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding — see the pics