He’s come a long way from his days as a Nickelodeon star! Drake Bell flaunted his six-pack abs in a shirtless photo shoot. Flaunt magazine published the pics on Tuesday, June 20, amid the actor’s feud with his former costar Josh Peck. Bell, 30, felt snubbed after he didn’t receive an invite to 30-year-old Peck’s June 17 wedding to Paige O’Brien, and tweeted, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”



A source told Us that the duo haven’t spoken in three years. “Josh was really hurt,” the insider told Us of Bell’s tweets. “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Regardless, Bell is looking pretty hot these days. Scroll to see all the sexy pics from his photo spread.