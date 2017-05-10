Katy Perry Shows Off Her Sizzling Bikini Body in Mexico: Pics

In Memoriam
Big Black’s Ex-Wife and Daughter Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over...
TOP 5
STORIES
In Memoriam
Big Black’s Ex-Wife and Daughter Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over...
News
ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman's Wife Killed in Car...
Exclusive
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their...
Bikini Bodies
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Sizzling Bikini Body in...
News
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Died of Heart Failure:...
Bikini Bodies
This California Gurl knows how to work a bikini! Katy Perry put her toned body on display in a black-and-yellow two-piece during a Monday, May 8, trip to the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Click through to see the “Bon Appétit” singer, 32, flaunting her fit frame!