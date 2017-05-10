TOP 5

STORIES

Bikini Bodies

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Sizzling Bikini Body in Mexico: Pics

By Evan Real
6
HEM/BACKGRID

This California Gurl knows how to work a bikini! Katy Perry put her toned body on display in a black-and-yellow two-piece during a Monday, May 8, trip to the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Click through to see the “Bon Appétit” singer, 32, flaunting her fit frame!