TOP 5

STORIES

Hot Bodies

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Show Off Their 'Baywatch' Bodies in Cannes

By Nicholas Hautman
7
J. Almasi/GC Images

 Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showed off their svelte beach bodies while soaking up the sun in Cannes, France, on Monday, May 22. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars spent the afternoon with their friend Simon Huck and Kardashian's rumored boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.