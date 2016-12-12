Editor's Picks

Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alex Trebek's Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Champ Who Died

Couple Mistakenly Receive Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: Read Them

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K., Kendall: 'They're Not Models'

Celine Dion Declines Trump’s Invite to Perform at Inauguration: Report

Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Share First Pic of Daughter Bianka

Is Blac Chyna Invited to The Kardashians' Christmas Party?

Is Flip or Flop’s Christina Dating Family Contractor Post-Split?

Viral

Mark Zuckerberg Runs the World

Mark Zuckerberg Runs the World
11

Like this! Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed 2016 “A Year of Running,” as he vowed to run 365 miles. Though the social media mogul, 32, reached his goal July 14, he continued his journey, jogging past landmarks and famous locations as he traveled around the world.

Credit: Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg Runs the World