Liev Schreiber Shows Off Rock Hard Body in Hawaii

No dad bod here! Just in case you forgot how hot Liev Schreiber is, here are some pictures of the 49-year-old Ray Donovan actor going for a swim in the ocean on Tuesday, April 11, in Maui, Hawaii. The hunk was in Maui with his two sons, Sasha, 9, and Samuel 8. The Scream actor looked to be prepared for a fun-filled beach day carrying, snorkels, floaties and fins for the family getaway.

The Manchurian Candidate actor wore very low slung swim trunks that showed off his amazing physique. Schreiber’s rock hard abs are likely a result of the intensive boxing training he went through for his role as heavyweight boxer, Chuck Wepner, the reported real-life inspiration for Rocky Balboa in the biopic, Chuck. Schreiber’s costar is non other than his ex, Naomi Watts, who plays his wife in the film. Watts and Schreiber announced their breakup six months ago after 11 years together.

Back in September, the couple told Us Weekly in a joint statement: "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Check out the sexy pictures of the new single Schreiber!