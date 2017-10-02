Too cute! Lauren Conrad captured the most adorable photo of son Liam, 2 months, snoozing on Sunday, October 1. In a pic The Hills alum, 31, shared on Instagram, the little boy is dressed in a navy and white striped outfit while under a matching navy and white nautical blanked as he takes a nap.

“Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍,” the proud mom captioned the heartwarming moment.

Conrad and her husband, Williams Tell, welcomed Liam, their first child together, on July 5. The pair announced their exciting news via Instagram that same day.

“He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” the former MTV star wrote alongside a picture of a cross-stitch that depicted her growing family.

The happy couple revealed they were expecting their first bundle of joy via Instagram on New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…,” the Paper Crown designer wrote alongside an ultrasound picture.

And in March, the blonde beauty showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying a glass of lemonade on the beach. “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹,” she captioned the snap at the time.

The star, who announced in July that she was creating a maternity line called LC Lauren Conrad Maternity, opened up to WhoWhatWear last month about how motherhood has changed her personal style.



“I’m taking the pajama trend really literally,” the Laguna Beach alum told the publication. “I’m not really going into the office right now, so I'm wearing a lot of kimonos. But when I do leave, I actually dress up more because it feels like a special occasion for me … I've also tucked all my dry-clean-only pieces to the back of my closet."

The best-selling author also mentioned that she has ditched stilettos for sneakers since turning 30. “I stopped wearing heels regularly. I wore heels a lot more regularly a few years ago. It's just the realities of my job now. I run around a lot more. I'm on set a lot. I'm just tired of having sore feet … if I'm working and running around, I'm usually in tennis shoes. I do a Jack Purcell sneaker or a Chuck Taylor sneaker. I also have some ballet or almond-toe flats.”

Conrad and Tell, who had their first date on Valentine’s Day in 2012, married in September 2014.

