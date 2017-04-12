FameFlynet

Stepping out for fresh air. Less than a month after the birth of her first child, a baby girl, Amanda Seyfried was spotted out and about with husband Thomas Sadoski on Tuesday, April 11. The new parents stopped by Starbucks for a quick coffee run before continuing their day in Los Angeles.

Seyfried, 31, looked comfortable as she sipped her iced coffee, wearing a loose-fitting black pullover sweater, cropped denim jeans and casual sneakers.

In 2015, the Mean Girls actress opened up to Marie Claire UK about her excitement for eventual motherhood. She said, 'I want to be a mother, badly. That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years. I'm not ready but nobody's ready. It changes everything … so how you can ever be ready for that?'

Her husband, however, was more than sure that Seyfried was ready to be a mom. At the March 1 premiere of The Last Word, in which both Seyfried and Sadoski star, the actor gushed to Us Weekly about his pregnant wife.



"I am more proud of Amanda than I’ve ever been of anybody in my entire life because she’s been an incredible mom already, and we haven’t even gotten to go time yet. She’s just so thoughtful, careful, loving, caring, giving, kind, generous, fun, funny. You can see it all going in there. And that level of attention that is being paid already, with all of that focus and energy and that kindness and goodness of spirit and heart, it’s an amazing thing to witness," the Silicon Valley star said.

Sadoski, 40, revealed to The Late Late Show’s James Corden on March 17 that the couple had wed in a secret ceremony earlier that week. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing … It was everything it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other," he told the talk show host.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

