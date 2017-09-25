Too cute! Amy Smart and her husband, Carter Oosterhouse, opened up about their 10-month-old daughter Flora in a new interview with Us Weekly.

The pair, who welcomed their first child together via a surrogate on December 26, 2016, told Us at the Environmental Media Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, September 23, that their baby is “amazing.”

“She's crawling up a storm and she's close to walking, she's pulling herself up on everything,” the 41-year old Just Friends actress exclaimed. The HGTV personality echoed his love’s sentiments, saying: “[Flora’s] latest milestone is to exhaust her parents by chasing her around the house and that is the best thing ever.”

Of her personality, The Butterfly Effect actress calls her little girl “very curious” with her proud dad agreeing, describing her as “super chill,” pointing out that “she doesn't really cry much. Kind of knows what she needs.”

The couple admits that the biggest obstacle facing their family is traveling. “We've traveled with her and that's the scariest thing,” the lifestyle expert said laughingly.

Speaking of travel, the Road Trip star believes the couple’s summer trip to Michigan was made more difficult by their pet cat.

“He pooped in his bag and we had to clean it a couple of times. I was more anxious to travel with her [Flora] because we hadn't been on the plane, but she was great. I think once she starts to really walk it'll be more challenging,” Smart explained to Us.

And while a lot has changed for the pair since welcoming their first child, the duo have worked to master their multitasking skills. The blonde beauty shared an adorable Instagram snap of her daughter posing for the camera while laying in a laundry basket filled with clean clothes as her mom completed her chores.

“Figured out how to carry the baby and warm laundry to the bedroom... #multitasking #snuggles #laundryday,” Smart captioned the adorable pic.

Figured out how to carry the baby and warm laundry to the bedroom... #multitasking #snuggles #laundryday A post shared by amy smart (@smarthouse26) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Smart and Oosterhouse tied the knot in Traverse City, Michigan, in September 2011 after dating for one year.

