Surprise! Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse have welcomed their first child together. The proud mom shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart, 40, captioned a pic of their newborn in the hospital. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”



“We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady...Flora!” Oosterhouse, 40, added in his own Instagram photo. “We love you more than you know and can't wait to experience the journey. What a blessing..”



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2011 that the Just Friends actress and the HGTV host tied the knot in Traverse City, Michigan, after dating for one year. "He's from there and my parents live there, so it's been my second home since I was very young," Smart explained to Us at the time. The newlyweds were joined by 215 guests and the bride wore a Carolina Herrera gown.

Smart and Oosterhouse co-own a winery called Bonobo in Traverse City, which Oosterhouse first launched in 2000. "It's a place for people to come enjoy themselves, relax, [and] we are hoping to make it dog-friendly," Smart told Us in May 2013. "So it's not just a place to come drink wine, though of course the wine will be amazing, but it is also a place for people to come and have a little experience."

