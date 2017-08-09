Andy Samberg Opens Up About Fatherhood: 'It's Wonderful'

Andy Samberg isn't sleeping much these days — and it's not just because of his busy work schedule. The actor opened up about fatherhood on Tuesday, August 8, just hours after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he and his wife, singer Joanna Newsom, secretly welcomed a baby girl.

"It's wonderful," he said during a TCA panel for Brooklyn Nine-Nine in L.A. "It feels fantastic. That’s a new project, yes. That takes up a lot [of time]. They're in charge."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Samberg is used to the lack of shut-eye, though. "I’ve been trained with Saturday Night Live," he said. "You don’t sleep there. When you work there, you don’t sleep."

The Storks actor, who appeared on SNL from 2005 to 2012, married Newsom, 35, in September 2016. "I've just gotten a little bit older. I got married. Started a family. I own a home. You deal with adult things. Suddenly, you start having conversations with your parents where you’re on a similar level," he said on how he's grown since becoming a household name.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage.com

He added: "I was just seeing them recently actually and we were talking about how once you cross a certain line in your life responsibilities-wise, you can pretty much hang out and talk to any adult of any age."

When asked if he will keep his daughter away from joining showbiz, he added: "Yeah, well, hopefully."

