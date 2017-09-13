Baby No. 5 is here! 19 Kids and Counting’s Anna Duggar has welcomed her fifth child, a son, with husband Josh Duggar.



The TLC stars announced the exciting news on the Duggar Family site, writing, "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."

The statement continued, "The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us."



The couple revealed they were expecting in March.“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family,” Josh and Anna wrote on the blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy! - Josh & Anna.”

Anna, 29, and Josh are already parents to four children: Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. Ahead of their fifth child’s arrival, the family celebrated Marcus’ birthday in June.

“Happy 4th Birthday Marcus Anthony, we love you little man! 🎉#Marcus #Bday #4 🎉” the TLC personality wrote alongside a collage of pictures from the fun-filled day.

And in August, the Florida native showed off her growing baby bump on Twitter.

“Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their http://reformu.com ministry” the glowing mom wrote alongside a August 20 snap of her family, including her mother and father-in-law Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Anna and Josh began dating after meeting at a Christian homeschooling convention in 2006. The pair tied the knot in September 2008 at the Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard, Florida. Their wedding was featured on season 2 of 19 Kids and Counting in 2009.

