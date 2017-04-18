Anne Hathaway 'Almost Killed' Her Son on a Jungle Gym Slide

Never again! Anne Hathaway and her 12-month-old son, Jonathan, narrowly escaped injury when they played on a jungle gym slide in NYC on Monday, April 17. Watch her explain in the video above!

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Oscar winner, 34, recounted the incident when she dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We had a great day today. I took him to a park…and he loves swings. And I noticed all these other kids were coming down the slide, and it looked like an unusual slide. Like, maybe it was built before they had child safety measures in place," Hathaway said. "It was gorgeous, and I noticed the kids weren't going that fast, so I said, 'OK, I'll bring Johnny on.'"

The Colossal star's plans quickly went south, however. Instead of going down the rickety slide just as slow, the mother-son duo shot down to the ground.



"I [pulled my] skirt around me, and I put Johnny there, and we are going down the slide, and now the moms are watching. But what I hadn't thought about was physics. So we just go around the corner, and instead of slowing down like the other kids, we speed up," she said. "It starts to go so fast, and all the moms are watching, and I'm so self-conscious. As it speeds up, my thoughts slow down, and I just look ahead and I get very serious and very focused and just think, 'I must stick this landing.'"

Hathaway was panicked in the moment but luckily can laugh about it now. "You know, when you almost killed your child, but you didn't. In the inside you're like, 'Everything's OK. Walk it off, walk it off,'" she told Fallon, 42. "Then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever."

Hathaway and her husband, actor Adam Shulman, welcomed Jonathan in March 2016. On Monday night, the proud mom revealed that he's almost walking.

