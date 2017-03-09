JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Her little prince! Nearly one year after giving birth, Anne Hathaway has finally shared a photo of her 11-month-old son, Jonathan.



The Oscar winner, 34, posted an Instagram pic of her baby boy watching a video of the actress speaking at the United Nations about paid parental leave.

"JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen," Hathaway captioned the sweet snapshot.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jonathan's face was turned away from the camera as he watched the footage on a laptop, revealing only his dark brunette locks and adorable lion outfit.

The Ocean's Eight star and her husband, Adam Shulman, welcomed their first child together on March 24, 2016. The couple got engaged in November 2011 after three years of dating and married at Big Sur, California, in September 2012.

Hathaway opened up about motherhood and her postbaby body just weeks after welcoming Jonathan. "I call him Johnny," she said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2016. "Being a mom has changed me in a couple of ways … I feel a lot more confident. When I walk into the gym, I workout in West Hollywood [where] you see, like, Thor's trainer. It's the people that have too many muscles to be in The Avengers — that's who work out at my gym. I see them and normally I would walk in and feel so intimidated, but [now] I walk in and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'd work out with 5-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body. I feel good right now.' So I don't care what I look like, I feel great."

