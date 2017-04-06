Anne Hathaway was totally intimidated by Pinterest when she was planning her son Jonathan's first birthday party. The Colossal actress opened up about the big celebration during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 6. Watch the video above!

"We tried to keep it pretty low-key. We kept the theme just rainbows, which is a fun theme because it's hard to go wrong with it," Hathaway, 34, explained to DeGeneres and Colossal costar Jason Sudeikis. "But I made the mistake — I went on Pinterest and looked at other people's 1-year-old parties. It's not fair what some people do. You know, some party planners have children, which is definitely not fair. Think about it. They blow it out!"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sudeikis, 41, chimed in: "It's like, 'Look what I can do for your kid!'"

The Princess Diaries star and her husband, Adam Shulman, who married in September 2012, welcomed their first child on March 24, 2016. She shot the action comedy with Sudeikis while she was pregnant.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

"I was really lucky. I said yes to the movie before I was pregnant so I memorized my lines early," she said of the "baby brain" she had while filming. "But there were some days it was hard."

Sudeikis, who has son Otis, 2, and daughter Daisy, 5 months, with Olivia Wilde, said he didn't give Hathaway any parenting advice on set.

"It's super easy for women just to push a baby out of their body," he joked. "It seems like it! As long as the guys keep those ice chips coming! That's what it makes it feel OK."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!