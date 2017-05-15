Baby No. 14 for Antonio Cromartie is on the way! The NFL player’s wife, Terricka Cromartie, announced on Sunday, May 14, that she’s pregnant.

The couple have four children together already. Antonio, a free-agent cornerback, is also the dad of eight other children from a previous relationship.

“In the up and coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie's Draft a Boy or a Girl,” Terricka captioned a photo of her baby bump with a pink and blue foot painted on it. “J6 coming soon #6months #25weeks #boyorgirl💗💙 #3girls2boys #sexunknown #j6.”

The couple welcomed twins last year, despite the athlete having undergone a vasectomy.

According to TMZ, Terricka is 25 weeks pregnant.

