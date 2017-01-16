Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Family of four! Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, have welcomed their second child together, their reps confirm to Us Weekly.

The couple's baby boy arrived in L.A. on Sunday, January 15. "Both Mom and baby are doing great," his rep says. The newborn now joins big sister Harper, 2.

Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestival festivities... All three of us! A photo posted by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT

The Lone Ranger actor, 30, revealed in September that the pair were expanding their family. "Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestival festivities… All three of us!" he captioned an Instagram pic of himself rubbing Elizabeth's growing belly before a screening of his film Nocturnal Animals.

Armie and the bakery owner, 34, tied the knot in May 2010 after four years of dating. (They opened the Bird Bakery in San Antonio in 2012.)

Harper discovering hip hop... A photo posted by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

In 2013, Elizabeth revealed how the Social Network star popped the question. "Armie really wanted to get married," she recalled to Town & Country at the time. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"

