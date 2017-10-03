Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner. You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you. I love you. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Like father like son. Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his son Joseph Baena’s birthday with a father-son work out session and shared the heartwarming moment with fans on Instagram on Monday, October 2.

In the sweet pic, the 70-year-old Terminator actor, who is dressed in a green T-shirt and blue shorts, has his biceps on full display as he points to his 20-year-old look-a like, who’s pumping some iron.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner,” the proud dad gushed. “You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

This is not the first time the Austrian native has celebrated Baena’s birthday on Instagram. In October 2016, the former Celebrity Apprentice host shared an equally touching message in honor of his son’s special day.

In the adorable pic, the father-son duo, who appear to be at a German restaurant, wear lederhosen and smile ear to ear as they hold up beer steins. “Happy birthday, Joseph. Great student, great athlete. I'm proud of you and I love you!” Schwarzenegger captioned the snap at the time.

Happy birthday, Joseph. Great student, great athlete. I'm proud of you and I love you! A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Oct 2, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

Baena is the son of Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper. The actor had an extramarital affair with her while married to his estranged wife Maria Shriver. (Shriver filed for divorce in 2011, but the former couple have yet to finalize the split.)

The former governor of California shared details of his complicated family situation with shock jock Howard Stern in June 2015: “He's terrific and he totally understands the situation," the actor explained of son Joseph. "So, it all has worked out ... It's a very tough situation for him. It's a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"



Schwarzenegger and Shriver share four children together: Katherine, 27, Christina, 26, Patrick, 24, and Christopher, 20.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.