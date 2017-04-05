World, get ready for a little Speidi! Audrina Patridge spoke exclusively with Us Weekly and revealed that her friends and former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are trying for a baby this year.

Patridge, 31 — who welcomed her first child, daughter Kirra, with husband Corey Bohan in June 2016 — believes it’s only a matter of time before Montag, 30, becomes a mama. “She’s next!” the Prey Swim designer recently told Us of the “Superficial” singer at a QALO stackable rings for women event in Los Angeles. “Heidi’s the only one! She’s the only one.”



Indeed, Montag is the only main cast member of The Hills who has yet to give birth or get pregnant. Kristin Cavallari is mom of Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 16 months, with husband Jay Cutler, while Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are both expecting bundles of joy with their respective husbands, William Tell and Tim Rosenman.

“Heidi wrote me congratulating me about Kirra and I was like, ‘You’re next!’” Patridge told Us. “And she’s like, ‘Yeah!’ They want to try this year, so we’ll see what happens.”

Vivien Killilea/WireImage / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pratt, 33, sparked pregnancy rumors back in February after he tweeted about baby names. “Impossible picking baby names because every name reminds me of someone I don't like,” the former reality-TV villain wrote at the time.

After his Twitter feed was flooded with questions from fans asking if he and Montag were expecting, he clarified that his wife was not pregnant. “My bad didn't realize you needed a baby to start thinking about names,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

For her part, Montag has been vocal about her wish to start a family. “You know, I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid, and so this whole journey over the last few years … I have had to do,” she explained in an October 2016 interview with Faithwire. “You know, it’s not so easy, not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put into that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!