Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The Hills is long in their past! Audrina Patridge revealed exclusively to Us Weekly what baby advice she’s shared with pregnant Heidi Montag.

“We talk often! Whatever advice she needs I just give,” the Prey swim designer, 32, shared at the Simply x NYLON Conference in L.A. on July 15. “I know she was afraid of having a c-section, so I just kind of gave her my advice of what I went through. I was so afraid and it actually wasn't that bad.”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Patridge, who is the mom of 13-month-old daughter Kirra, added that she told Montag, 30, that she wished she had kept more active while pregnant.

“I wish I would have [exercised] more throughout my pregnancy. I wish I would have went to yoga the entire time or pilates cause after the second trimester, I just stopped working out all together,” Patridge said. “I was like, ‘I’m over it. I'm just gonna chill.’ But it was harder to get back into working out after and get your body back.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Montag is expecting her first child with husband Spencer Pratt.

“I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’” Montag told Us of when they learned the sex of their baby-to-be. “The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming.”

“Kristin [Cavallari] and Audrina both reached out and said congratulations. I’ve actually been in touch with both of them for a while now,” Montag told Us of her former costar and two pals. “I asked both of them for advice. Kristin sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!