Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, did not drop thousands of dollars on her ‘do.

”Steph Curry’s wife AYESHA gets A BRAND NEW 50k HAIRSTYLE . . . To Celebrate Her Husband’s . . . New $200M Contract!!! (Is it Worth the $$?)”

Channeling my best 20 something mom vibe... 📷@stephencurry30 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

That was the headline of a story that appeared on the website mtonews.com earlier this month. According to the article, the hair was collected from a woman in India before it was dyed and braided.

“That is like the most fake story I have ever heard!” Ayesha tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I don’t know who made it up or where it even came from.” In a tweet she clarified that her plaits cost $150.

The Food Network host debuted her new look while vacationing with Curry in Turks and Caicos on July 2.

4️⃣🇺🇸 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

“The vacation inspired the braids. I just wanted to be able to jump in the water and have to think twice,” she tells Us Weekly. “But I change my hair every two weeks. It’s frustrating for the people that do my hair . . . but my mom is a hair stylist so I grew up in the salon. It’s just kind of what I do.”

Oh hey flossy! 👋🏽👋🏽@sydelcurry A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Indeed, just seven days after sharing photos of her braids on Instagram, the 28-year-old unveiled what she calls a “sexy, flirty and totally mom-appropriate” lob.



“I saw the other day in a magazine that Kate Middleton has a lob now,” she says. “They called it to the Kate Middleton lob. The kob. It sounds like a salad.”



Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Much to Ayesha’s dismay, her husband of nearly 6 years, doesn’t weigh in on her looks. “I asked him the other day, ‘Which option do you like best?’ and he’s like, ‘Honestly, there’s nothing you could do that I wouldn’t like,” she says. “I was like, that’s sweet . . . but annoying because I really wanted to know which decision to make!”

Meanwhile, the mom of Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, is keeping busy with her charity-centric tableware company Cheeky. The brand just released a new collection of adorable place settings and lunch boxes for kids — and it’s both Riley and Ryan approved. “We got tons of sneak peeks with all the products,” Ayesha tells Us. “So I had them say what was their favorite.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!