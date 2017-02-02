J’Ann Sorhaindo and her niece Ava Credit: Courtesy of Claudia Sorhaindo/Facebook

How did someone only just think of this? Fifteen-year-old J’Ann Sorhaindo was babysitting her newborn niece Ava in Lakeland, Florida, when she had a sudden hankering for a sandwich. The problem: She didn’t want to put down the baby.

“This was her solution,” Ava’s mom, Claudia Sorhaindo, wrote in a now-viral Facebook post published on January 27. “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 like really 😜😂😂😂😂😂 creativity at its finest 😂.” In the accompanying photo, the 2-month-old sits snugly in J’Ann’s stretchy pink shorts.

The brilliant baby-wearing hack has been shared nearly 284,000 times on Facebook. “You need her to get this patented … It’s genius,” wrote one person, while another noted: “She looks very comfortable.”

There’s a good reason J’Ann didn’t want to let Ava out of her grasp, even for a minute. In 2011, Claudia’s 3-month-old, Jenelle, died after a medication mix-up. “Some might say I’m a little paranoid,” Claudia told Today on Wednesday, February 1. “I’m always checking to see if she’s breathing, so J’Ann showed me she is making sure she is keeping her eyes on Ava.”

Meanwhile, Claudia isn’t surprised by the high school junior’s quick thinking. “J’Ann’s a straight-A student,” her proud aunt tells Us Weekly. “She wants to be an open heart surgeon. For my baby shower, she drew the anatomy of a fallopian tube so we could play ‘Pin the sperm to the egg’!”

