Ann Lueders and Jesse Csincsak at Rumor Las Vegas in 2010. Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Another Bachelor baby! Bachelor alums Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders have welcomed their third child together, the couple confirm to Us Weekly.

Courtesy Jesse Csincsak

Carter James arrived at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, and weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He was named after Lueders' dad, Brian Carter Lueders, who passed away in December 2015.



Courtesy Jesse Csincsak

The professional snowboarder and Lueders told Us exclusively in June that they were expanding their family. The couple first met in 2010 at a Bachelor event Csincsak was hosting and are already parents of son Noah Theodore, 5, and daughter Charlotte Jean, 2.



Courtesy Jesse Csincsak

Courtesy Jesse Csincsak

"They're so excited!" Csincsak tells Us of Carter's siblings. "All [Charlotte] wants to do is sit and hold him. Noah is like, 'Charlotte, be gentle with him.' It's really cute to see them all interact and how they each fall into their sibling roles. It's really, really adorable."



The proud parents are thrilled, of course, but were "a little nervous" while Lueders was pregnant. "Ann had a super rough pregnancy. She was sick basically the whole nine months," Csincsak explains. "And then with the other two kids it was just a lot on our plate. We just bought a new house. There was just so much going on!"

Still, they would have it any other way. "We're super grateful," Csincsak gushes to Us. "It's crazy to think that nobody has ever had three kids from this show. We're the only people to ever do that, so I feel proud of everything that we've been through and the journey. I feel blessed to have a beautiful wife and three beautiful children all from the show. It's pretty awesome."

Csincsak previously received the final rose from season 4 Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas in 2008, but the pair split four months after their finale aired. Lueders was eliminated by Jason Mesnick in week 1 during his season 13 Bachelor stint in 2009.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



