Lizzy Sullivan/Getty Images

Another Bachelor baby! Emily Maynard is pregnant and expecting her fourth child. The Bachelorette alum's husband, Tyler Johnson, revealed the news when he posted a video of her growing baby bump via Instagram on Monday, August 28.

Maynard and Johnson are also parents of son Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 11 months. The reality star is mom of daughter Ricki, 12, from a previous relationship.

@emilygmaynard A post shared by Tyler (@mtylerjohnson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The season 15 Bachelorette and Johnson secretly tied the knot in South Carolina in June 2014. "He proposed to me at home and gave both Ricki and me rings," Maynard previously told Us of their engagement. "It was so sweet! Ricki loves him more than she likes me!"

The couple actually met prior to her stint on the ABC franchise. Their relationship turned romantic after she called off her engagement to Jef Holm in 2012.

Maynard opened up about motherhood during an appearance on Good Morning America in January. "It is crazy at our house all the time, but it's a lot of fun," she said at the time. "[Tyler] is like the best dad ever. … Jennings is obsessed with him, and I'm sure Gibson will be, too."

