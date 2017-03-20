Rochelle Deanna Karidis and AJ McLean attend the Premiere of Syfy's "Dead 7" at Harmony Gold on April 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Paul Redmond/WireImage.com

The shape of his heart! A.J. McLean and his wife, Rochelle, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.



The Backstreet Boys singer's newborn was born in L.A. at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Little Lyric Dean weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 22 inches long.

McLean, 39, announced in September 2016 that the couple were expanding their family. They are already parents of daughter Ava Jaymes, 4.

The "I Want It That Way" singer and Rochelle tied the knot in December 2011. Fellow celebs in attendance at his wedding included his bandmates — Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter — as well as New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Last month, McLean opened up about fatherhood during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I love being my little girl's hero," he said at the time. "It's the greatest thing in the world. It makes me want to be a better father, a better husband, a better person. She is the spitting image of me [with] her personality and it's the coolest thing in the world. To be a dad is the best job in the world."

Earlier this month, the Backstreet Boys kicked off their Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!