Best foot forward! Behati Prinsloo and her daughter, Dusty, are twinning in the model’s latest adorable Instagram photo in which they’re both wearing ankle bracelets.

The Namibian beauty, 27, shared the close-up photo of their legs and feet on Sunday, March 19, and simply captioned the shot, “Like mother like daughter.”

The day before her casual poolside jewelry shoot, Prinsloo wished her husband, Adam Levine, a happy 38th birthday with a series of social media messages.



Like mother like daughter 💎💙@jacquieaiche A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

She called him “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE” and shared a playful image of the Maroon 5 rocker smoking a cigar and casually slinging his arm around her.

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday 💋 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The pair welcomed Dusty Rose in September 2016, but she only made her public debut in February when they brought her to Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

In his speech he thanked his family. “I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me,” he said. “It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

Ugh so In love with baby Kate. We need another one @adamlevine lol 😋 @jacobkasher and @jemaime she's PERFECT can't wait for the play dates. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Despite Dusty being just 5 months old, Prinsloo has hinted she’s ready for baby No. 2.

She posted a photo in recent weeks cuddling a friend’s newborn and captioned it: “Ugh so in love with baby Kate. We need another one @adamlevine lol.”

