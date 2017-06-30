World, meet Rumi and Sir Carter! A source confirms to Us Weekly that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have named their newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter. TMZ was first to report the news.

The power couple welcomed their second daughter and first son on June 12, and are also the parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

As previously reported, the twins were born at L.A.'s Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where Queen Bey had an entire floor shut down to ensure privacy.

"She's loved shopping for the babies," a source told Us of how Bey prepared for their expanding family. "Look for lots of matching outfits!"

In Jay-Z’s newly released album, 4:44, the rapper opens up about his life at home with Beyoncé and seemingly apologizes for cheating on Bey, while referencing their kids.

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” Jay-Z says on the album title track.

The couple have yet to publicly confirm or comment on the birth of their newborns aside from Jay-Z’s track. Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, was first to announce the news on Sunday, June 18, with a sweet Instagram post wishing the twins happy birthday.

