New details about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, have been revealed in the newborns' birth certificates, which were obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, July 18.

Rumi and Sir, who were born on June 13, were delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane, who has worked with numerous celebs, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Crane previously delivered Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North and Saint; Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's children Mason, Penelope and Reign; and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.



Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

According to the birth certificates, Rumi arrived first, followed by Sir. Both babies were born at 5:13 a.m. Neither of them have a middle name.

Us Weekly confirmed on June 17 that the happy couple, who are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed their new bundles of joy. Multiple sources confirmed the babies' sexes and names to Us in the days following.



Beyoncé, however, didn't officially announce the news until July 13 when she shared the first photo of Rumi and Sir on her Instagram account in honor of their one-month birthday.



"She's loved shopping for the babies," a source exclusively told Us of how the pop superstar prepared for her new arrivals. "Look for lots of matching outfits!"



