Bey is back! Beyoncé attended her first public event since giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir, last month.

The 35-year-old superstar accompanied husband Jay-Z to a showcase for Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 13. Beyoncé was seen standing close to the 47-year-old rapper in the VIP section of the listening party for Mensa’s new album, The Autobiography.

Around the same time that she returned to the public eye, the “All Night” songstress released the first photo of her newborn twins. In the Instagram photo, Queen Bey holds the babies while wearing a flowy, floral Palomo Spain ensemble and blue veil. She stands in front of an arch covered in blooms, recreating the ambiance of her pregnancy announcement.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she wrote in the early hours of Friday, July 14.

The Dreamgirls actress announced her pregnancy in February by posting photos of her maternity shoot with photographer Awol Erizku. In one pic posted to Instagram, she wore a blue veil covering her face and bared her bump in pink and blue lingerie. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the 20-time Grammy winner captioned at the time. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The A-list couple have also been making headlines recently for the release for Jay-Z’s 13th studio album, 4:44. In the title song, the hip-hop mogul seemingly admits to cheating on Beyoncé, but says that having children made him see the light. “I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes,” he raps. “Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

The “Smile” rapper confirmed that Beyoncé approved the shockingly honest tracks, though. He said on a “4:44" footnotes video, “I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously it was.”

The couple, who are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, are happy now with their life in Los Angeles. “Bey and Jay like the schools and the lifestyle,” a source previously told Us.

